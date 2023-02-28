From New York Congressman Nick Langworthy, retweeted by Montana’s Ryan Zinke: “Outrageous! A government watchdog group has uncovered Biden's Energy Secretary's meeting with the radical green energy group behind the gas stove ban. This dark-money group has ties to the CCP.”

Setting aside the political aims and the actual questionable, and unelaborated truthfulness implied within this tweet, what about the “environmental movement,” as it may be supported by the Christian Bible? The Bible has certainly been interpreted in practice allowing for unfettered development and the divine right for man’s dominion over nature.

A quick internet search provides several possible verses on which to base and defend most any legitimate environmental concern.

Job 12:7-10: "But ask the animals, and they will teach you, or the birds of the air, and they will tell you; or speak to the earth, and it will teach you, or let the fish of the sea inform you. Which of all these does not know that the hand of the LORD has done this? In his hand is the life of every creature and the breath of all mankind."

Unfortunately, within my experience within Christian churches, I can’t recall emphasis in this regard.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula