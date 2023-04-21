On March 14, the Missoulian published a letter to the editor from W. Deschamps opposed to funding the IRS. He contends that the IRS will “come after even more of our taxpayer dollars.”

Deschamps neglects to mention that the IRS workforce has been cut by about 17% since 2010 and is no longer capable of ensuring that taxes are paid appropriately. The only taxpayer dollars the IRS will come for are those legally due and which have not been paid. Has W.D. paid all his taxes, or is he concerned that he may be found out and must pony up the balance of what he owes?

W.D. is correct that the IRS needs to update its systems and data security. A system update should also aid in the recovery of taxes not paid. Recovery of those dollars could help reduce the deficit and restore funding to several other agencies which have been cut due to misguided GOP ideology.

A healthy IRS would ensure that everyone (including the very wealthy) pays their fair share and the majority of the nation’s financial burden is no longer resting on the back of the middle- and lower-income classes.

C. Burt Caldwell,

Missoula