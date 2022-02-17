Letter to the editor: A lesson on equity

As a former chairperson of the Certification Standards and Practices Advisory Council (CSPAC) and as a 30-year educator, I cannot sit back without addressing the controversy raging regarding the term “equity.”

While the terms, equity and equality may sound similar, the implementation of one versus the other can lead to dramatically different outcomes for marginalized people. Whereas equality means each individual is given the same resources or opportunities. The term “equity” refers to fairness and justice. Equity recognizes that each student has different circumstances and allocates the exact resources and opportunities needed to reach an equal outcome.

It is disturbing that our governor and the superintendent of public instruction side with individuals — who by and large lack the training and background in education — who want to restructure Montana teaching standards. Many Montana students are marginalized due to income, heritage, prior education and ethnicity.

The goal of teachers is to work with all students to reach the same educational achievement. The newly adopted CSPAC code of ethics encourages educators to bring all students to equitable outcomes.

Gloria Shook Curdy

Missoula

