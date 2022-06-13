Letter to the editor: A missed opportunity

Mr. Marbut said it is illogical to demand gun control (Missoulian June 5). Justice Scalia said otherwise. Background checks on the Uvalde shooter did not prevent him from acquiring a gun. What he failed to mention by increasing the age of gun purchase, the shooter would not have been able to purchase the gun. He failed to mention not selling large capacity magazines , the shooter would not have been able to shoot off 30 rounds in 30 seconds shredding bodies. His title “quit jumping to conclusions” ended leaving me to wonder what he meant by “tool” for school staff & he offered “real solutions”. Gun advocates such as Representative Adam Kinzinger and Rep. Mike Thompson have offered responsible solutions absent in Mr. Marbut's June 5 guest view.