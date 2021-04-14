Letter to the editor: A pass to bail out a bad investment

This past week, Montana’s Senate passed Senate Bill 379, 27-21. This bill is the equivalent to a “Get Out of Jail Free” card for NorthWestern Energy.
It legitimizes their "business plan" to directly charge ratepayers for the buy-out and repair costs for its deteriorating Colstrip plant. Ratepayers would pay an added $600/year for 20 years. Yep! You read that right. So even if their Colstrip plant closes — expected by 2030 — each ratepayer would pay out the extra expense of at least $12,600 through 2042. Hospitals or businesses with larger-than-average kilowatt hours would pay accordingly.
Should we be outraged? You bet! This is nothing short of legislative permission to bail out a monopoly’s bad investment. This is not a partisan bill; it’s not D vs. R. If passed, we’ll all be living with these direct and indirect costs
This bill has transferred to the House. Contact the House Energy Committee today at 406-444-4800 to oppose SB 379. Please speak out, or we’ll all pay the price.
Melinda Ferrell,
Trout Creek