Letter to the editor: A piece of history

I want to thank the Missoulian for running that most interesting story in the Oct. 23 issue about the Tyrannosaur fossil found in Hinsdale. The 9,000-pound chunk of rock that experts say could be 76 million years old.

As a history major at the University of Colorado, the article by Paul Hamby of the Billings Gazette allowed me and I am sure other history buffs to "go back into time." Denver and Liz Fowler are to be congratulated on bringing it to the Badlands Dinosaur Museum in Dickinson, North Dakota, and for its incredible journey to Dickinson.

So, I hope if any of your readers are ever headed that way, they will stop there to see a piece of our great history.

David Mirisch,

Superior

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0