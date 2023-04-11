Early spring nights like these of Montana mountain air allow me to breathe easy. Mountain air may not always be so clean. To go through with NorthWestern Energy’s proposal to further develop fossil fuel energy, and raise energy rates by 25%, is to further pollute our atmosphere with harmful byproducts of fossil-fuel burning. I do not wish to see the repercussions of polluted nights causing bronchitis, asthma and lung disease. A purposeful switch to renewable energy is urgent. Individual homeowners, businesses, companies and schools have the option, under The Inflation Reduction Act and other federal incentives, to feasibly transition to affordable renewable energies. Renewable conversion, solar panels, EVs, Energy Star certified products and more are eligible for tax credit incentives. These opportunities should not be wasted, and companies such as NWE should start looking ahead to a sustainable future to protect the health of Montanans, instead of investing our money in outdated fossil-fuel-reliant strategies. Contact the Public Service Commission by April 11 to oppose NWE’s 25% rate increase imposition on Montana household budgets, and choose tax incentives to support renewable growth so we might all breathe easier.