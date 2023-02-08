What is the mind set of a radical? Most radicals care not for others; their motivation is self-aggrandizement media attention only received as a recipient of an outlier outlook. Radicals are not compromisers. To compromise conjures a consensus. A consensus causes a radical to return to rationality. A rational radical is an obvious oxymoron. Earning egotistical energy rejoices radicals. The wonder is why the righteous and reasonable ranks do not restrain radicals receipt of publicity as the principles of the radical’s rationale are repulsive to the primary precepts of the pulpit provided? Pick the public person participating in this raging radical ruse? Answer: add an additional alliteration.