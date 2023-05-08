I recently had some medical issues that needed attention. I would like to take the opportunity to recognize some pretty amazing people. Though I do not know every individual by name, I would like to thank them the best I can. I experienced various medical emergencies that resulted in several ER visits, a few stays in ICU and both 4 North and South at Providence St. Patrick Hospital.

The level of care I received, was nothing less than exceptional. Everyone (all medical professionals, and everyone in between) was friendly, encouraging, upbeat, patient, super caring and kind. Even the employees who came in to clean my rooms during my stays in ICU and 4 North and South were amazing. It was very clear they take much pride in their work and I enjoyed visiting with every singe one. So to everyone I came into contact with during my stays at Providence St. Patrick Hospital, thank you for everything.

Missoula is very blessed to have this level of care and compassion available. Thank you for being such exceptional professionals and caring individuals. My family and I couldn't be more grateful. God Bless to all.

William "Bill" Nooney Sr., Missoula