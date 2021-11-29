Letter to the editor: A threat to local news

News that hedge fund Alden Global Capital has made an offer for the Lee Enterprises newspapers (including the Missoulian, Billings Gazette, Helena Independent and Ravalli Republic) should be of great concern to all Montanans.
The November 2021 issue of The Atlantic contains an expose by MacKay Coppins on how Alden Global Capital has been quietly buying up and gutting newsrooms around the country. They now control over 200 newspapers, both large and small (e.g. Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun, Denver Post, Vallejo Times-Herald, Orlando Sentinel). Their model of drastically cutting staff, selling the real estate, and raising subscription prices to “wring out as much cash as possible” has led to drastic reductions in investigative reporting and other local news. This model is a threat to an informed public and ultimately to democracy itself.
We can only hope that Lee Enterprise’s board of directors values rejects this offer. For more information search online for Alden Global Capital or go to bit.ly/alden-cuts
David Parsons,
Florence