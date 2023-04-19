Ballots for Stevensville School Board are in the mail, with election day on May 2nd. It’s hard to know who you will vote for in a non-partisan race. The first thing that I look for is why are they running and are they qualified? I would like to share about my choice, Sean Lenahan. I go to church with Sean and his family, enjoy weekly small groups with he and his wife, Erin, and feel that he is the best candidate for re-election. Sean Lenahan is a current Stevensville School District Trustee (fifth year), 19-year Montana resident (17 years in Stevensville), Marine Corps veteran, law enforcement veteran, small business entrepreneur, youth athletics coach/mentor, husband to Erin Lenahan and father to four beautiful kiddos in Stevensville School District, and a conservative Christian and unabashed critical thinker.