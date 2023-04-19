Ballots for Stevensville School Board are in the mail, with election day on May 2nd. It’s hard to know who you will vote for in a non-partisan race. The first thing that I look for is why are they running and are they qualified? I would like to share about my choice, Sean Lenahan. I go to church with Sean and his family, enjoy weekly small groups with he and his wife, Erin, and feel that he is the best candidate for re-election. Sean Lenahan is a current Stevensville School District Trustee (fifth year), 19-year Montana resident (17 years in Stevensville), Marine Corps veteran, law enforcement veteran, small business entrepreneur, youth athletics coach/mentor, husband to Erin Lenahan and father to four beautiful kiddos in Stevensville School District, and a conservative Christian and unabashed critical thinker.
Sean’s mission as a Stevensville School Board Trustee is to faithfully represent the families of our amazing community with objectivity, clarity, and wisdom to ensure our children have the greatest opportunities to flourish and grow. He firmly believes that now, more than ever, our kids need stability, consistency, and accountability modeled to them in their daily lives. Vote for Sean Lenahan.
People are also reading…
Pat Earnest,
Stevensville