Letter to the editor: A way to help

Seems like the only thing to do is hide. I get it. But I also believe there are things that can help. Neighbors help one another. Volunteers save fish. And we can come together to choose the best way to keep climate warming from getting worse. We can choose the least offensive policy to make the transition to clean energy affordable for everyone. That would be a price on carbon emissions paired with a carbon cash-back to put money in people's pockets. This way, we avoid onerous regulations. The government won't be picking winners and losers. People are free to choose.