Letter to the editor: Abortion and men's responsibility

With all the issues surrounding Roe vs. Wade I can’t help but notice one seemingly crucial issue that’s missing: the responsibilities of the FATHER. If life begins at conception, the responsibilities of BOTH partners should also begin then. In many cases, the mother must bear the responsibility for prenatal and postnatal care of herself and the child. It seems to be a blind spot for the nation. With the conception and birth of a child many women end up not only dealing with their fractured body but also must take on the parenting tasks of appointments, upbringing, feeding, clothing, educating, child-care, health, and well-being of the child. It amazes me that so many men have voices in the current debate of the day but seem to end up with few or no responsibilities. Maybe if we paternity-test babies at birth, legislate for men to have financial responsibility for the mother’s health as she heals, and that the male partner has, at least, equal financial responsibility for the child’s upbringing from conception through age 18, then we may have a different perspective. Now is the time for men to step up to the plate.