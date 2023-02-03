Abortion: The much debated and highly controversial procedure has been greatly exacerbated by the recent Supreme court decision.

The procedure is still available. However each state, not the federal government, now determines guidelines for the surgical or pharmaceutical process.

Polarization seems to be at an all-time high, so is there any way to defuse this super-charged dilemma? Might this be a suitable compromise?

Alternatives to abortion are available and Life Net of Missoula, with other similar organizations, will assist a mother to be in a loving environment through all stages of an unplanned pregnancy. Often an ultrasound and loving caring assistance change the decision to save the life of the unborn child. If so, a life of motherhood is achieved defeating the lifelong guilt of post-traumatic stress disorder from aborting her child. If not feasible to parent the child, then adoption through Catholic or Lutheran Social Services will happily unite the newborn with eagerly awaiting parents.

Yes, it is a difficult choice for the mother but far less consequential than a life of guilt for having had an abortion.

Often open adoption exists for the maternal mother and the adopting parents who share the joy of a God-given life as opposed to a life of heartache and guilt if the life of the child would have ended in abortion.

Fred J. Stout,

Missoula