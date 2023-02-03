Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Clown show

Letter to the editor: Clown show

“Send in the clowns” is a theater reference meaning "if the show isn't going well, let's send in the clowns"; in other words, "let's do the jo…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio