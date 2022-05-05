Letter to the editor: Abortion rights: Missing role of men is puzzling

Only under a patriarchy along with its fictive monotheism does abortion amount to an ‘issue’ or a problem. The fact that only the well-being of the yet unborn but not the fully-grown woman is of concern indicates that the ongoing debate on abortion rights is driven by religious beliefs. This in turn, prompts the question as to what happened to the separation of church and state? Keep religion out of all government affairs.

Second, last time I checked a man is involved in the process of a woman becoming pregnant. Yet, the anti-abortion debate is silent on their role, and as usual, lets men off the hook. Why not holding men involved in the process of impregnation accountable and make them pay fines should their contribution result in an unwarranted pregnancy? This would surely make abortion a non-issue.

God forbid, but if men would be the gender responsible for pregnancy and reproduction work, we would not have this ludicrous ‘culture war’ over the rights for abortion.

Anja Heister,

Missoula

