Letter to the editor: Acknowledge limits to growth

Like ugly on an ape, America’s deposed authoritarian demagogue continues his assault on America. Reduced to a simmer, America’s ongoing insurrection indicates a failed state headed for collapse. The insurrectionists will slowly denigrate civil society, which eventually destroys itself and an absolutist regime takes power.

Ultimately the objective is to overthrow political history’s greatest prize, the U.S. government. Enthralled with and living vicariously through their devices, American’s will be unable to stop it; many will enthusiastically contribute to it.

Unfortunately for Missoula, America's increased political/social upheaval means ceaseless streams of internally displaced refugees. Next, those abandoning overpopulated areas that are uninhabitable due to changes in climatic conditions. Missoula Valley has real limits to growth. Whether Missoula’s civic leaders and their controllers acknowledge them is doubtful. Unless they do, Missoula will become another squalid over-urbanized wreck of a city.

America’s empire, born of revolution, dies from its addiction to capitalism's "growth for growth's sake," self-immolating nature. Missoula has burst into flames they are spreading. Can they be extinguished, or is much of what was decent about Missoula turned to ashes of its past?