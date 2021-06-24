Letter to the editor: Action needed on housing crisis

We all know Missoula is a special place.

Being surrounded by mountains, having a beautiful river through our town, and being connected to a lively community makes our home truly unique. However, the Missoula way of life has been changing, and not all for the better. The cost of living has rapidly increased, while our wages have stayed stagnant. New hotel complexes have sprung up in the heart of our downtown, while apartment vacancy rates have hit historic lows and homelessness has hit historic highs.

My name is Daniel Carlino, and I’m running for City Council to take urgent action to ensure every Missoulian has access to affordable, secure housing. I’m also running to make sure our state does its part to address our rapidly growing climate crisis.

Without immediate action on our climate crisis and our housing crisis, we’ll lose sight of the Missoula we have all come to love.

I know I’m not alone in my concerns for our future, and this is why I am asking for your support in this year’s City Council race. You can count on me to do everything within my power on City Council to keep Missoula green and make it affordable.

Daniel Carlino,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0