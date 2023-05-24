Isn't is amazing that "people" elected by other people to represent them are making a minimum of $174,000 per year, and they find it entertaining every year to cause anxiety and possible heart attacks in the elderly like myself. When my Social Security was about $1,100 per month my insurance payments alone totaled $506/month. I worked and paid into Social Security for 40 years, and now I get to watch these "people" who are supposed to serve the interests of those who elected them instead serving their "party's" interests and causing us anxiety. I hope they realize that "actions have consequences" and there is a higher authority.