Letter to the editor: Activism doesn't have to be painful

I work with Citizens' Climate Lobby to champion a carbon price. This involves activism. I am a shy person and am allergic to most forms of activism. But the folks at CCL understand, and they are helpful about gently encouraging me to stretch a little without scaring me by asking too much. For example, our lobbying is always respectful. We get confidence from our teammates and also know that our own role is not too demanding. We have a similar strategy for seeking endorsements, working with media, showing up at events and creating fellowship. The carbon fee and dividend policy we endorse is broadly accepted, effective, and easy on the economy and people's pocketbooks.