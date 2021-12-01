Letter to the editor: Activism doesn't have to be painful

Well, the COP26 global climate summit was something of a letdown. A thing like that can undermine your hope. Here's a strategy to boost hope.
I work with Citizens' Climate Lobby to champion a carbon price. This involves activism. I am a shy person and am allergic to most forms of activism. But the folks at CCL understand, and they are helpful about gently encouraging me to stretch a little without scaring me by asking too much. For example, our lobbying is always respectful. We get confidence from our teammates and also know that our own role is not too demanding. We have a similar strategy for seeking endorsements, working with media, showing up at events and creating fellowship. The carbon fee and dividend policy we endorse is broadly accepted, effective, and easy on the economy and people's pocketbooks.
I encourage you to visit the CCL website. They will help you make a quick phone call to Sen. Jon Tester, learn more about carbon cashbacks, and find a local chapter. Activism doesn’t have to be painful; it is the most useful thing you can do and it will give you hope!
Sherman Hamilton,
Kalispell