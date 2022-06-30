Letter to the editor: Activist judges

Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Republicans say they don't like activist judges ruling from the bench but they are fine with the six they have on the current Supreme Court.
Stan Duffner,
Missoula
If you don't want fascism, then don't be a Republican. If you want free and fair elections, then don't be a Republican. If you want kids to le…
Our cowardly members of Congress, lost in the deep pockets of the NRA, should be required to view crime scene photos of the broken, mutilated …
The text of the 2nd Amendment to our Constitution states: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the righ…
Keep fighting
Which issues are most important? Extremism, white supremacy, racism? Culture wars, conspiracy theories, disinformation? Gun control, slaughter…
If the law now is that, at the moment of conception, there is a life, then the man should be ordered to pay support from that moment as well.
Should those policemen/women who did nothing to stop that killer in Texas be charged with murder? Should the assault rifle manufacturer be cha…
“The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” -Thomas Jefferson.
Women as brood mares no longer in control of their own bodies; so rules the right-wing appointees. I am sure your misogynistic handlers are de…
Once again I am reminded of the fury caused by weather changes. From drought to floods, from extreme heat in parts of the country to the unsea…
