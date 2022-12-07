Letter to the editor: Ad has facts wrong

Recent issues of the Missoulian carry full-page ads from Equal Water Rights.com, the latest titled “A Memorial to Truth,” written by one Catherine Vandemoer, Ph.D., Ronan, on water rights, the Flathead Compact, and more, plus two “Bills” who played roles in the development of rights and legislation. In her fourth paragraph, Ms. Vandemoer writes, “The formal opening of the Flathead Reservation to settlement by President Buchannan (sic) in 1909 was the promise of the American Dream for all, the self-determination of all the people in the Mission Valley.”