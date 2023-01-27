Letter to the editor: Ad inaccurate

Hello all.

The ad by Farmers and Ranchers for Montana on page A13 of the Jan. 22, Missoulian is inaccurate.

A "comment" deadline of Feb. 9 is a misnomer. The Court Order of June 9 modified Dec. 2, is an "objection" deadline. The Order states, "late objections will not be considered" and if you do not file you will not be able to object and will be bound by any decree entered approving the Compact Order, VC-0001--2021, June 9.

The Water Compact required federal approval. That occurred Dec. 27. MWRPA page 116-260, Title V, Division DD. It ratified the Compact "as modified by this Act," page 116-260 Title V, Division DD.

No agency has disclosed the modifications. What changes, additions, deletions, adjustments or substitutions occurred to "modify" the Compact?

The "Farmers and Ranchers" must know. They claim the Compact "emphasizes local control," "protects irrigation use," "provides protection to existing holders" and "prevents long expensive legal battles."

Having made these claims, "please tell us and all Montana citizens, what modifications were made." Please tell us by Feb. 3, so we may finish objections we may have to a "modified" Compact.

Debra A. Jackson and Wally Congdon, county attorneys,

Mineral County Attorney's Office