Letter to the editor: Add 2 statistics for clearer view

I appreciate the Missoulian's COVID-19 statistics reporting, but I believe a commitment to just two stats might lead to a clearer picture of the vaccine's efficacy and motivate more of the vaccine reluctant to get their shots: Percentage of vaccinated people being hospitalized, and percentage of unvaccinated people being hospitalized.

This would show the incredible efficacy and advantage of getting the vaccine. Why not put those statistics on the front page, in a banner or box each day? A simple plus sign or minus sign next to each percentage could indicate an increase or decrease from the previous day.

Only 48% of our state has been fully vaccinated. We will never defeat this virus with that percentage, so why not try something simple to increase it? Missoulian Publisher Jim Strauss, I'm looking at you!

Ronda Schiess,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0