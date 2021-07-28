Letter to the editor: Add carbon pricing to reconciliation bill

Each day Montana news has stories on wildfires, bad air, drought, heat waves and imperiled fisheries, all made worse by our warming climate caused by fossil fuel emissions. I’m excited to share a big opportunity to start turning this around.

The budget reconciliation process has started in Congress with a goal to halve emissions within 10 years. To reach that target, the budget bill must include the essential tool most effective in reducing emissions: A price on carbon.

Today’s new generation of carbon pricing protects American families economically by giving emissions fees from fossil fuel producers back to households, AKA Carbon Cash Back.

A Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) paired with Carbon Cash Back protects American businesses. A CBAM applies to imports from nations that do not have an equivalent carbon price. The current budget proposal includes a carbon border tax. But, to comply with World Trade Organization rules, the U.S. CBAM will require a domestic carbon price.

Ask U.S. Sen. Jon Tester to put carbon pricing in the reconciliation bill. His office staff is friendly but you may also leave a message after hours. A helpful action page is here: cclusa.org/senate.

Let’s do this!