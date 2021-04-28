Letter to the editor: Add protections for displaced jobs

A recent article reported that JP Morgan has joined Bank of America in a commitment to enable trillions of dollars of financing for climate focused innovation and deployment. This highlights a sea change in macroeconomic forces. The interest rate for borrowed money to finance new fossil fuel projects in 2020 was 46% (compared to less than 5% for wind power projects), reflecting how Big Money understands that these are now risky endeavors that face huge negative unknowns.

A rising carbon price (with cash dividends to the people! Look up H.R. 2307) is likely in the near future, risking fossil fuel extraction becoming overloaded with stranded assets. Big Money recognizes that the climate friendly energy sector is likely to be supported by near term legislation, so is far less risky.

Morgan and BofA know which way the wind is blowing. They also know that a failing planetary ecosystem is bad for business. Their announcement shows long-term thinking.

Please contact U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines, and encourage them to think long term. H.R. 2307 needs amendments that add protections to displaced coal jobs. Email them or call and tell them to act.

Sherman Hamilton,

Kalispell

