Letter to the editor: Additional lyrics fit MT controversy
Greatly appreciate the excellent reporting by Seaborn Larson concerning the turf war between Republicans and the Montana Supreme Court. Especially liked the quote from longtime Republican adviser, former legislator and current lobbyist Dave Lewis, in Larson's April 18 article, referencing the lack of foresight by the republican leadership: "You've tugged on Superman's cloak and it's not a smart move."

Lewis' statement was obviously based upon Jim Croce's song and lyrics regarding Big Jim Walker. Actually, the stanza referenced by Lewis, including the additional lyrics, is also very apropos to the current controversy that includes the legislature seeking the court's confidential emails. The following is the complete stanza with a slight modification that I thought may be of interest to your readers:

You don't tug on Superman's cape

You don't spit into the wind

You don't pull the mask off that old Lone Ranger

And you don't mess around with them (original "Jim").

The Republicans should heed Dave Lewis' sage advice.

Lon Dale,

Missoula

