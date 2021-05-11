Letter to the editor: Address climate though market

An Associated Press article in Tuesday’s paper tells of the law passed in the state of Washington to ban coal power by 2026, and of a retaliatory law signed by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte effectively banning the majority owners of the Colstrip coal plant from phasing it out (most of the electricity Colstrip generates is sold in Washington state).

This is regulation and counter-regulation and beautifully illustrates why market forces are a better way to address the climate crisis. None of these regulations and the resulting lawsuits would be needed if all players were economically incentivized to move in the same direction.

A carbon tax provides such an economic push, and if the tax revenues were returned to all American citizens equally it would additionally counter income inequality. HR 2307, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, does this and is far superior to regulation and litigation.