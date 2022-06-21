Letter to the editor: Address the concerns of today

In perusing the websites of both candidates I could not find where Tranel offered any ideas concerning the overarching issues of inflation and sky high gas prices. Nor could I find an opinion from her concerning suggested solutions for what to do about the defacto open southern border where monthly new records are being set for illegals crossing into the US. There is no mention concerning her opinion on how she thinks the Biden Administration is affecting coal and energy in general in Montana. These are issues she must address if she hopes to have a chance against Zinke in the fall.