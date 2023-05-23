Guns and gun safety is being talked about over and over in the news. How about having as much talk about how to address the obvious negative and dangerous human thinking and behavior patterns. We are constantly witnessing the propensity toward violence and killing.

Is there an answers? Yes, I believe there is. And it involves our ability and willingness to move beyond the worlds 'petty scope' and 'little ways'. Personally, and as a nation we need to identify and address root causes and then address these causes with helpful and healing actions.

As humans, we each have been blessed with a mind. This mind gives us the ability and power to choose how we think, speak, and act. We can either be in this world with harsh judgments, fear, and anger or with smiles, understanding, inner peace, and love. How we think is a choice each of us has in each moment.

The world is our classroom. Within each of us is the capacity to learn for ourselves and to reach out and help each other in very real and powerful ways.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula