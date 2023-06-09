Americans have to provide and build housing for the homeless. Empty schools, factories, hotels, etc. could be used. Apartment buildings could be built with taxes on the wealthy, tourists, alcohol, cigarettes, gas, candy, clothing, guns, etc. Kicking homeless people out of parks and off city streets is never going to fix this problem. University graduate students could get credit for doing research about skills that those people have and who would be willing to work. Employers could be found to hire such people. Schools could be contracted to help with basic education. Not all homeless people are alcoholics or drug addicts. Many families are now on the streets because of housing costs and job losses. If we can give billions to the Defense Dept. and accept loopholes so the wealthy don't have to pay taxes, then we can find the money to build housing for all homeless Americans. And how about all that wasted food? All people could be homeless, refugees, immigrants in the 'right' circumstances. Weren't your relatives, ancestors such people in the past? My poor, homesteader Norwegian grandfather was a great violinist.