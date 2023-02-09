Kendall Cotton is at it again (Missoulian Jan. 30), pushing “education freedom” legislation. He alludes to noble goals: “empowering families and students directly so they can choose what education system works best for them” — by diverting our tax dollars that would otherwise be used for educating everyone. Adequately funded public school systems could actually provide alternative education opportunities in an equitable manner (e.g. Willard Alternative School in Missoula). So maybe more is going on here than Cotton wants to talk about, such as what a Utah school choice lobbyist admitted: she wanted to “destroy public education” (Jan. 29 Missoulian).

Or maybe it’s about what Montana’s supporters of legislation to block gender-affirming care believe. According to the Missoulian (Jan. 28), they said it would protect parents’ rights to not have others influence their children. Using schools to create a temporary “safe space” by suppressing ideas that don’t align with those of parents could disadvantage children later in life. If parents actually had this “right,” our education system could become one where schools teach that climate change is hoax, that Trump won the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 attack on our government never happened. Our schools made America great — but not like.