Letter to the editor: Adopt the Bear Smart Program

A grizzly sow with triplets is denning near the North Hills of Missoula. According to the Missoulian ("Grizzlies stir up angst," Nov. 16, 2021), this is the Missoula Valley’s first confirmed resident grizzly family. Of course, grizzlies historically roamed this valley for thousands of years, but they’re slowly recovering and coming back home. We’ll see more sows with cubs in the near future.

The question is, are we prepared? We can put a Griz flag on every corner of downtown, and we can sell lots of Griz merchandise during football season, but what are we doing to protect bears from human food and attractants?

As the article states, this sow has already gotten into human garbage, rotting meat, a chicken coop and more. Mama bear has gotten a food reward, and when she and her cubs emerge hungry from their den this spring, there’s a good chance they’ll return to those sites. That’s a death sentence for these bears.

It’s time to clean up our act and adopt the Bear Smart Program. Sacrifices and investments will have to made by the city, county, and their residents, but it will improve human safety and save the lives of many bears.

Brett Haverstick,

Missoula

