I write to express my deep concerns about the current energy trajectory in Montana and the urgent need for change. Our diverse communities and unique environments deserve access to clean and affordable energy solutions that prioritize people over profit. Unfortunately, the prevailing leadership's approach seems to disregard these principles, potentially driving up rates and burdening residents. Montana is grappling with financial insecurities, including housing, food costs, and wage instability. The proposed plan's potential to intensify these issues is alarming. It is disheartening to observe that the current path appears to prioritize company profits over the well-being of communities. Furthermore, the Integrated Resource Plan fails to account for the unique needs of Montana's diverse communities. To ensure a brighter future for all, it is crucial that any energy plan considers the interests and well-being of every person within our state. Climate action cannot be ignored in this equation. Transitioning to clean energy not only reduces environmental impact and costs but also benefits our communities by fostering resilient economies long-term. I urge everyone concerned about our state's future to take action. Submit your comments or attend the upcoming hearing. Let's advocate for clean and affordable energy that truly supports everyone.