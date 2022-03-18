Letter to the editor: Advocate for clean energy

Thankfully, UM global ecology professor Steve Running has responded with his column that the NWE target is “too little, too late.” I am deeply disappointed that our energy monopoly is stonewalling the necessary transition toward clean solar energy.

I’m hoping that many of us will shout back at the self-serving blindness of NorthWestern Energy. Legislatively, we can support carbon pricing, which returns funds to householders. We can also help lower our CO2 emissions by buying locally: supporting local agriculture and farmer’s markets, and local businesses, thus reducing the impact of transportation emissions. We can use our Mountain Line buses, carpool, bicycle, and strengthen our bodies by walking. We can consume and waste a lot less, use less carbon-produced plastic, help our neighbors, and so much more — including advocating for clean energy with NorthWestern Energy.