Letter to the editor: Advocate for trap-free America

If you are still looking for a Christmas gift for that special person in your life who likes to remove the life from lots of wildlife, how about a Montana trapping license? Offered at $20 for the 2021 season, it's quite the bargain. Compared to an elk license which gets you a chance at one elk, a trapping license just keeps on giving!

As I understand the regulations, in Trapping District 1 (which includes Missoula County), an enthusiastic trapper can legally trap (but who's really watching) an unlimited number of beaver, four bobcats, an unlimited number of marten, an unlimited number of mink, an unlimited number of muskrat, four otter, and an unlimited number of animals labeled as predators (i.e., coyotes, weasels, skunks).

But wait, there's more! Let us not forget the 10 wolves — yes, 10 — that your special person can trap! Thrills galore (unless you are the trapped and suffering animal dying a cruel death) for the low price of $20 — all tied up with a blood-red bow!

Sarcasm aside, please advocate for the best wildlife gift of all — a trap-free America!

Linda Holtom,

Missoula

