Letter to the editor: Advocate for trap-free America

When I argue against trapping, I am often chastised that God gave humans dominion over animals. (Genesis 1:26)

Chastisers love that word "dominion." They infer it justifies mistreatment of animals. Of course, for centuries "believers" have used random Biblical verses to justify many hateful actions.

Many of these same folks likely have had "dominion" over an infant; but I bet none of them suggest that dominion means do whatever you want to the child!

Laws prohibit animal cruelty. There have been many investigations into animal cruelty in Montana this year; and I suspect the perpetrators were not allowed to use Genesis 1:26 in court to defend their cruelty.

It is problematic, too, that using "dominion over" is not an accurate translation from the original, which likely should be translated that people ... exercise skilled mastery among (or, with respect to), the fish of the sea, etc. (Ellen F. Davis, professor, Duke Divinity School).

The interpretation by Dr. Davis makes sense. It seems only logical that humans would be given responsibility to care for the world, not to despoil it. With privilege comes much responsibility, to paraphrase President Kennedy.

Please be a strong advocate for a trap-free America.

Linda Holtom,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0