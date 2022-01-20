Letter to the editor: Affordable housing problem

The recent article (Missoulian Jan. 10) about the sale of the El-Mar Trailer Village to a corporation in Oregon, masquerading as Missoula Valley Partners, highlights the lip service given to the problem of affordable housing for lower income Missoulians by community/government leaders.

They bewail the situation but do little to nothing to deal with the steady erosion of existing affordable housing. In this case represented by mobile home parks. The announced rental increases of at least a third and the outright eviction of eight or more mobile homes fronting Sheri Street in order to build a wall between KOA's rental spots for RVs temporarily passing through Missoula during the tourist season appear to signal a desire to ultimately drive out mobile homes.

The aforementioned wall to be built at the expense of a whole row of mobile homes appears to make no business sense. It could be built a few yards away on the other side of the street without sacrificing the largely permanent homes to the north. These homes represent a regular year-round income to the park, versus the day-to-day seasonal rental income from RVs. Actually, the RV spots immediately across the street are vacant most of the time.

Tom Gigstad,

Missoula

