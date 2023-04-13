Helena Republicans have offered a swarm of bills to address housing affordability. These bills largely focus on eliminating cities’ ability to enforce zoning regulations. What right-wingers never want to discuss is that eliminating regulations doesn’t guarantee affordable housing.
Let’s assume someone makes $15/hour working 40 hours per week ($2,400/month) and is looking for affordable housing. The general rule is 28 percent of a person’s monthly gross income could go toward housing; $672 for this person. If she wants to rent in Missoula, the average rent here for a one-bedroom apartment is about $1,175. Good luck with finding something to rent at her $672 allotment! If she wants to purchase with a 30-year mortgage at 5.75% she could afford a loan of $115,153 (web-based calculator). When is the last time we saw a livable house in Missoula at that price? Is there a contractor that would be willing to build a $115,000 home? Would that even cover materials? The money isn’t in building $115,000 bungalows; it’s in the $500,000 and up “McMansions.”
People are also reading…
The stampede to destroy zoning regulations is not to help people afford housing, but rather to hand builders bigger profits.
Linda Holtom,
Missoula