Let’s assume someone makes $15/hour working 40 hours per week ($2,400/month) and is looking for affordable housing. The general rule is 28 percent of a person’s monthly gross income could go toward housing; $672 for this person. If she wants to rent in Missoula, the average rent here for a one-bedroom apartment is about $1,175. Good luck with finding something to rent at her $672 allotment! If she wants to purchase with a 30-year mortgage at 5.75% she could afford a loan of $115,153 (web-based calculator). When is the last time we saw a livable house in Missoula at that price? Is there a contractor that would be willing to build a $115,000 home? Would that even cover materials? The money isn’t in building $115,000 bungalows; it’s in the $500,000 and up “McMansions.”