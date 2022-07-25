Letter to the editor: Affordable housing

The Jan. 21 Missoulian story describing the city’s Sleepy Inn sale without regard to affordable housing needs reflects poor city optics and short-sighted stupidity. The best way Missoula gets affordable housing is to build on publicly owned land with existing utilities infrastructure. Affordable housing sites also need public transportation access near central services. Even if the Sleepy requires tearing down and can’t be rehabbed into affordable units, building these units there still seems a no-brainer. I have followed Austin’s three affordable housing bond elections (I voted for two before returning to Missoula, both overwhelmingly approved), totaling about a billion dollars when the one being debated now goes on the next ballot. Austin, like Missoula, has far too little affordable housing, and the same crisis. These bonds have nonetheless so far yielded great results with many more coming. This proactive approach seems lacking here, and wasting a good site like Sleepy’s while vaguely suggesting that maybe site sale proceeds might fund affordable housing elsewhere, makes little sense. Ironically, arch-conservative Governor Gianforte has formed an affordable housing task force with a tight solutions deadline while our progressive Missoula city government twiddles its thumbs, with little to show for the twiddling.