Letter to the editor: Affordable rent? Not in Missoula
Letter to the editor: Affordable rent? Not in Missoula

Hey, Missoula City Council:

I was born and raised in Missoula. I worked and was always able to pay my rent. But that was back when rent was affordable.

I worked until age 63 and I never made $54,000 a year, which is what you call a median income.

I am now 69 and if it were not for inheriting the family home, my Social Security would never cover the $900-$1,400 a month rent that you consider affordable.

I'm sure I'm not the only person who fits in this bracket. Rent affordability are two words that don't work in Missoula.

Cheri Carman,

Missoula

