Letter to the editor: Aftermath of COVID

My concern is for the persons who are in the aftermath of having had COVID. It is an illness not really similar to the flu because COVID can and does attack the lungs.

Daily we hear about the number of persons who have tested positive, who are in the hospital and who have passed away. However, we do not learn much about the unfortunate ones who have recovered with their health compromised.

I know of a couple persons who are out of the hospital with lungs looking like they smoked a pack a day for their entire lives. Strength and energy are gone. These were healthy persons, a few months ago when they chose not to be vaccinated.

When are persons going to be informed of the aftermath of COVID?

Patricia E. Waylett,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0