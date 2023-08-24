Yet another example of the complete lack of respect for the legal system demonstrated by the Attorney General’s office appeared in the news last week. It “lost” the Held climate case. An appropriate response to that decision might have been “We disagree with the Court’s holding and intend to appeal.” Yet some office mouthpiece by the ironic name of “Flower” responds by disrespecting the system and the presiding judge.

Where do they find people like Ms. Flower? There seems to be a plethora of them in Knudsen’s administration. Is there some whacky conservative site listing jobs that tout an applicant’s chronic capacity to condemn decent, capable public officials? Apparently, since Ms. Flower’s last listed employment was with the failed Georgia Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker.

I worked with and for Judge Seeley for many years. She is a considerate, compassionate and dedicated judge, always even-handed in carrying out her responsibilities. The last thing that would influence her decision is a so-called personal agenda. The Knudsen administration might take a lesson from that approach in addressing its own responsibilities.

John Connor

Helena