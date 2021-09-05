Letter to the editor: Agency regulation is not overreach

On Aug. 25, Erich Pratt wrote an opinion asserting that George Ochenski is out of touch with gun owners. His basic premise is that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is making law when it should be Congress making the laws.

The ATF is an agency, of which there are hundreds at every level of government. Congress cannot or does not make detailed laws. They say, for instance, "make buildings safer," then leave the details to an agency that writes building codes that cover specifications for electric, plumbing, etc. That is the whole point of an agency, to interpret and make regulations to enforce Congress's vague laws.

This is not an easy task for agencies and they do get it wrong sometimes, in which case Congress can act. But it is not an over-rreach for ATF or any agency to write regulations. That is exactly what they are supposed to do.

Ann Hamilton,

Missoula

