Letter to the editor: Agree to live by Golden Rule

A large portion of the Earth’s population will soon recognize, if they haven’t already done so, that humanity is faced with a stark choice: evolve or die. Climate change and weapons of mass destruction are our creation.

We have survived having nuclear weapons for 76 years. Our good fortune may not hold out much longer. North Korea, Iran, England, Pakistan, India, Russia, as well as computer hackers, are all a serious consideration. Could we all agree to cooperatively dwell on earth and live by “The Golden Rule”?

Worldwide, there are approximately 3,750 U.S. nuclear warheads in silos ready to launch. There is a total of about 13,865 nuclear weapons distributed among all nuclear-armed countries that could, within minutes, turn our home into a lifeless and radioactive rock. Montana has hundreds of Minuteman III missiles “standing by.”

As living and intelligent beings on this planet, we have the capacity to serve as stewards. We are dependent on the integrity of Earth’s ecosystems. We must engage with responsibility, constrain our actions, be considerate of all others and love our neighbors. Our existence on this planet depends on our belief systems and attitudes, so critical to our future. We must do this for human civilization, for all life.