Letter to the editor: Airport workers deserve better

Thank you and the courageous strikers for calling our attention to the outrageously low wages of our Missoula airport workers, whose jobs are so critical to our health, safety and convenience when we travel from our ever- up-scaling facility.

The airlines and airports may have had financial hard times during the pandemic, but I am willing to bet the airline executives were paid exorbitantly for coping with those hard times — in part by taking it out of the hides of the folks at the bottom rungs of their operations and dealing with contractors most willing to gouge their employees.

As travel rebounds, it is well past time for our airport authority and other local officials to refuse to tolerate these deals with the devil. Give those workers their due — now!

Margaret Watson,

Missoula

