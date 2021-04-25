Letter to the editor: Airport's role in airline contracts

Recent Missoulian articles regarding airline pay at the Missoula airport present an opportunity to better explain how airlines and airports operate.

In Missoula, the airport has contracts with commercial air carriers to provide the air service which connects Missoula to the rest of the country and world. The airlines have chosen to contract with a private vendor to provide service on their behalf.

While we would like to mandate vendors pay a living wage, we are not in a position to do so. While we are not pleased with Unifi’s current situation, we believe recent market trends will force them to increase wages to remain competitive. Many of our existing tenants are hiring the displaced Unifi employees and are increasing wages to keep quality employees and attract new ones as we continue to grow.