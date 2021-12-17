 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Alarmed nurse is unvaccinated

I was alarmed by Corrine Hammond's claim that she has a right to remain unvaccinated (Missoulian oped, Dec. 15). As a nurse, I assume her primary responsibility is to her patients, yet she feels she has the right to carry on her professional duties even though she may be transmitting the coronavirus to the patients who are looking to her for care.

Her defense is absurd. Hospitals and clinics in Montana should publish lists of health care professionals who are unvaccinated so that people like myself can avoid these places. I want no one looking after my health who puts his/her misperceived rights ahead of my well-being. Such people ought to prevented from coming anywhere near patients.

John Battaglia,

Missoula

