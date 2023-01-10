Letter to the editor: Alcohol laws are antiquated

The latest effort by the state Senate to update Montana’s laws and regulations on alcohol are, to say the least, woefully inadequate.

Montana’s alcohol laws and regulations are outdated, paternalistic and anti-competitive. They favor a select few in the state and the gaming industry and tavern owners’ lobbies have just about every legislator in their grip.

Why is it that there are more than 15 different types of licenses for alcohol service? Why must craft brewers close at 8 p.m. while other purveyors of beer and ale can stay open until 2 a.m? Why can’t a wine retailer hold a wine-tasting event or allow a customer to sample wines in their establishment without risking a raid by the state, arrest, huge fines and the possible loss of their license?

In Montana’s urban areas the various types of licenses available are rare and only available when someone dies, sells or goes out of business because of the regulations that allocate according to population density. And because of the scarcity of licences the prices can exceed $1 million. You’ve got to pour a lot of beer and a lot of shots to recoup your million bucks.

Montana’s alcohol laws and regulations favor very few; they are antiquated and paternalistic. And because the Tavern Owners Association and the state’s gaming interests maintain control, they are anti-competitive. In short, they need to go.

Jim Gray

Missoula