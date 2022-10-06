Letter to the editor: Alex Beal cares about every person coming to court

Please join me in supporting Judge Alex Beal in his re-election to Justice Court. While elections and voting are periodic, our local judges work hard each day meeting citizens who are in need of impartial and fair judgment regarding pressing, often personal and emotional matters. Judge Beal listens carefully and cares about every person coming to court. He has volunteered in diverse public service to our community. As a family advocate, he’s demonstrated a commitment to underserved persons and the public good. He and Judge Landee Holloway developed Justice Court into a court of record served by an integrated staff. The new coordinated system is less confusing, accountable, opens court access and is fiscally responsible. I appreciate the work of our local judges and encourage Missoulians to consider a vote for Judge Alex Beal, Justice Court.