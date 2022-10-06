 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Alex Beal cares about every person coming to court

  • 0

Please join me in supporting Judge Alex Beal in his re-election to Justice Court. While elections and voting are periodic, our local judges work hard each day meeting citizens who are in need of impartial and fair judgment regarding pressing, often personal and emotional matters. Judge Beal listens carefully and cares about every person coming to court. He has volunteered in diverse public service to our community. As a family advocate, he’s demonstrated a commitment to underserved persons and the public good. He and Judge Landee Holloway developed Justice Court into a court of record served by an integrated staff. The new coordinated system is less confusing, accountable, opens court access and is fiscally responsible. I appreciate the work of our local judges and encourage Missoulians to consider a vote for Judge Alex Beal, Justice Court.

Elaine Shea,

People are also reading…

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News