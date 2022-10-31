Letter to the editor: Alex Beal is better than most judges

Alex Beal for Justice of Peace! I have practiced in courts all over Montana, at every level, in my nearly 30 years as a lawyer, and I can say unequivocally that Alex Beal is as good as any judge out there. And better than most. He is everything you are looking for in a judge. He is smart and can handle complex legal issues, something any lawyer is looking for. He is firm in sentencing, holding offenders responsible, something I appreciate as a former prosecutor. And he holds the Constitution and civil rights in the high esteem they deserve, which I appreciate in my current work as a criminal defense attorney. But the thing I like best about Alex is that he treats every person in his courtroom whether defendant or plaintiff, lawyer or layperson, with genuine respect and kindness. We are fortunate to have Alex Beal as our Justice of the Peace. Please join me in supporting Alex in his bid for reelection.